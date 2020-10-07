Driver crashes vehicle into pool in La Cañada Flintridge

A driver crashed into a pool in La Cañada Flintridge on Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of Los Amigos Street.

The vehicle appeared to have driven through a fence and knocked over a shed in the backyard of a residence before crashing into the pool.

It was unclear what led to the crash or whether speed or alcohol played a factor.

Additional details were not immediately available.