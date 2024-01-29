North Hollywood residents frustrated with vehicle break-ins

Some residents in North Hollywood are starting to fight back against the increasing number of car and work vehicle break-ins.

Neighbors on Saticoy Street, between Tujunga Avenue and Lankershim Boulevard, have experienced multiple incidents including catalytic converter theft, their work vans being broken into and more.

On Sunday night, surveillance cameras caught the moments when burglars broke into a car parked on the street, smashed the windows, and proceeded to steal power tools. The owner’s dad, age 65, heard the alarm going off, grabbed a bat, ran out, and started swinging as he confronted the burglars.

The burglars took off. However, investigators said they struck again just a few blocks away.

Video from the second scene shows the burglars rummaging through a sedan.

"This has happened three times on this block already," said Raymond Rice, a North Hollywood resident. "People have to start arming themselves. We’re going to have to start taking care of ourselves."

More neighbors have installed security cameras recently.

SUGGESTED: 10 most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to PropertyClub

Investigators continue to canvas surveillance footage to identify the suspects.

Those with information are asked to contact the LAPD.