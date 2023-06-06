Drive-thru only Chick-Fil-A opening in Lancaster

A first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening in the Antelope Valley.

Chick-fil-A's drive-thru only restaurant will officially open in Lancaster Thursday, June 8, according to the Antelope Valley Press.

The new restaurant located at 1331 W. Ave K will offer drive-thru ordering, plus outdoor seating for those who want to eat on the spot. There will also be a walk-up window for carry-out orders, and on-site parking for those who want to park and eat, too.

According to the website, the new location will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and of course, closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A said in honor of the grand opening it will award 100 "local heroes" in the Lancaster community with free entrées for a whole year. The chain will also make a $25,000 donation to Feeding America.