Drake announces 4 concert dates in LA for new 'It's All A Blur' tour with 21 Savage

article

After a five-year tour hiatus, Drake is going back on the road.

Drake on Monday took to social media to announce his "It’s all a Blur" North American tour with 21 Savage and according to a press release, the tour will be a "celebration of the last decade."

The summer tour kicks off on June 16 in New Orleans and they are showing Angelenos some extra love with four tour stops.

They will headline at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, August 13, and they will then head to downtown Los Angeles and will headline at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday, Aug. 21 and Tuesday, Aug. 22.

SUGGESTED: Drake’s Beverly Hills home burglarized, suspect arrested

Presale tickets will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, March 15 and general tickets will become available on Friday, March 17.

