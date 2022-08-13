Dozens arrested in San Bernardino gang operation

Dozens of people were arrested this week after a multi-department gang task force bust in San Bernardino, according to officials.

The arrests were part of an operation by the "San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums," or SMASH which included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and officers from Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Colton, Montclair and Upland.

The operation was in response to a rise in gang activity in San Bernardino, authorities said. All told, officers made 30 felony arrests and 12 misdemeanor arrests; and recovered 16 firearms, two stolen vehicles, three ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of cocaine and "a large amount" of PCP.

"Recently, a beautiful, innocent, 8-year-old girl was shot in the face by gang members as she played in front of her home," said Chief Goodman. Goodman also said that several recent murders in the city were gang-related as well.

The department said that similar sweeps to the one conducted on Friday are planned for the future.