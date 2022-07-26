Eight-year-old, adult, shot in San Bernardino

Two people, including an eight-year-old, were shot in San Bernardino last week, and police are searching for the suspected shooters.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday, July 22, in the 1300 block of N. Herrington Avenue in San Bernardino. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found an eight-year-old suffering from what they called a "critical gunshot wound" and an adult with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police weren't able to get much information about the potential suspects, just that they ran away before cops could get there. The San Bernardino Police Department is still investigating the shooting and asks anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 909-384-5742, or submit tips anonymously at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.