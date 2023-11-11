Dozen injured in 5-car crash in Exposition Park

article

Twelve people were injured, including several seriously, after a massive car crash in the Exposition Park neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, just outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department Spokesperson Margaret Stewart, 12 people were injured in the crash. Of the seven brought to the hospital, five of them were brought in "at least serious" condition, Stewart said. The other two had non-life-threatening injuries. The rest refused transport to the hospital.

Images from SkyFOX showed at least five vehicles involved in the crash. Three facing one direction, two in the other, sprawled across both directions of traffic.

It's still unclear what caused the crash.