10 Freeway transition to 110 Freeway in DTLA reopens after early morning crash

A SigAlert was in effect for hours following a two-vehicle crash on the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles ahead of the morning rush hour.

What we know:

A SigAlert was issued from the westbound side of the 10 Freeway to the 110 Freeway on Thursday morning.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said just before 3 a.m., a gray Tesla SUV collided with a Caltrans vehicle, which caused barrels of sand to spill onto the freeway lanes.

Crews brought in tow trucks and sweepers to help get the debris off the road and were able to open the lanes about an hour ahead of schedule.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.