Man allegedly armed with gun shot, killed by LAPD officer in Pacoima

A man accused of carrying a gun was shot by police in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near Carl Place and Lehigh Avenue in the Pacoima neighborhood.

LAPD did not give specifics on what prompted the shooting to break out in the first place. The man accused of carrying a gun was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one from LAPD was hurt in the incident.

Officials have not released the identity of the person shot by police.