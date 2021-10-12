Dog the Bounty Hunter leaves search for Brian Laundrie after injury: report

Dog the Bounty Hunter has left the search for Brian Laundrie temporarily after injuring himself, The Hill reports.

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman has been in Florida helping to try and locate Laundrie. Laundrie, 23, is wanted on debit card fraud charges and is a person of interest in the homicide of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was reported missing on Sept. 11. Laundrie's family last saw him on Sept. 13.

Chapman's daughter, Lyssa, posted an update on Twitter saying her father has not given up on the search.

"Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business. ( Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon) We are still actively searching for #BrianLaundrie, leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will."

According to WFLA reporter Josh Benson, ‘Dog’ had injured his ankle during the search.

Chapman was seen knocking on the door of the Laundrie's home to try and get answers to the whereabouts of Brian. His mother, Roberta Laundrie, ended up calling 911.

"It’s a shame they wouldn’t speak with us," Chapman said. "The police said we were welcome to knock on the door so we did. I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive."

Chapman told Fox News that he went to the family home first because he believes in second chances.

"And the dad can still reach out to me, through social media," Chapman added. "Let’s get the kid captured alive. Alive."

Despite sniffing for clues all around the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida, search efforts have turned up nothing.

Chapman has his own anonymous tip line at 833-TELL-DOG for people who are hesitant to call authorities directly – however, anyone with information on Laundrie's whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.

