Dog in Los Angeles saved in dramatic rescue on 5 Freeway

A puppy was saved by a good Samaritan during a dramatic rescue on the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley on Friday morning.

SkyFOX was overhead as drivers stopped and were attempting to rescue the puppy who found herself on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley near the scene of a deadly crash during the morning rush hour.

Somehow, the puppy found her way into Amber Streid’s car near the Osbourne Street exit. Stride is a nurse, so helping others using her fast reflexes is part of her everyday life.

"After I brought her home, she was finally able to get out of my car. She was definitely scared at first. She was stuck in my car for about 30 minutes. She warmed up, and then I was able to get her into the bathtub and give her a warm bath," she said.

Amber Streid was the good Samaritan who rescued a puppy on the 5 Freeway on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

After her bath, the puppy was in great spirits and made friends with Streid’s four dogs.

Streid wants to reunite the dog with her owner and is in the process of checking to see if she is chipped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FOX 11.

