Warning issued in Venice after unexplained deaths of multiple dogs

Dog owners are being warned in Venice after the unexplained deaths of at least 6 "healthy" dogs who "passed away suddenly" within the past 10 days.

What we know:

In a health alert issued by the Venice Canals Association on Monday, officials shared that the six dogs had "suddenly fallen ill" before they died.

Symptoms to watch out for include vomiting, lethargy or sudden weakness, seizures, collapse, and foaming at the mouth.

What we don't know:

The cause is unknown, but possible causes being considered include rodent poison, toxic algae bloom, and other toxins or viruses.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their beloved companions," the association wrote. "These dogs were not just pets - they were family, and treasured members of our community."

What you can do:

Dog owners are advised to take the following extra precautions:

Keep dogs leashed.

Be extra cautious: Avoid your dog from sniffing, licking, or eating grass or objects while on a walk.

Avoid drinking from canals, puddles, shared water bowls, etc.

Take your dog to the vet ASAP if you notice any unusual or sudden symptoms.

Share any information with the community to help protect pets. You can do so by scanning the QR code provided here.