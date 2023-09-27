Dog allegedly stolen from owner's arms at 7-Eleven in North Hollywood

The search is on for at least two suspects after a dog was allegedly abducted from the arms of its owner at a North Hollywood 7-Eleven on Monday, Sept. 25, around midnight, according to officials.

The owner was allegedly approached by two suspects at the 7-Eleven on Burbank Boulevard.

Cell phone video showed one of the alleged suspects knocking the owner down and wrestling the dog away. The owner was seen attempting to fight off the suspect, grabbing at his legs.

But despite video capturing the alleged crime, not much is known about the dog or even its owner.

According to actress-turned-animal-activist Kris Kelly, the dog's name is "Drake," but the owner remains unknown.

Kelly said she received the video through social media, from who she presumed was a witness. She later posted the video on her own social media.

And now she's looking for tips.

"I think our streets are out of control, I don't know what's happening. It's getting worse and worse every day," said Kelly. "And the animals are paying the price."

The owner of the 7-Eleven confirmed the incident with FOX 11 news and said they reported the crime to police.

They also said that their own security cameras had filmed the altercation, but declined to provide such footage and had no further information to share.