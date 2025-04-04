LA Dodgers' World Series final out baseball goes up for auction

The Brief The baseball from the final out of the 2024 World Series is up for auction. Proceeds from the auction will go towards LA wildfire victims. The auction will end at 6 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 5.



An auction for the baseball that sealed the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 World Series championship ends this weekend, and the proceeds will go to help victims of LA's recent wildfires.

World Series baseball up for auction

What we know:

The Dodgers won their eighth championship in October, beating the New York Yankees in five games.

After the Yankees collapsed defensively, the Dodgers rallied back from a five-run deficit to clinch the title at Yankee Stadium. Walker Buehler struck out Alex Verdugo for the final out.

SUGGESTED: Street celebrations break out after Dodgers World Series win

The ball that Buehler threw to get that strikeout has been up for sale with the Memorabilia Network since March 21.

The auction ends this weekend, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 5.

As of Friday afternoon, the high bid was for $250,000.

Money for LA fire victims

All the proceeds from the sale will go to the Catching Hope Foundation, a nonprofit run by Dodgers catcher Will Smith and his wife Cara Smith. The money will go toward helping LA wildfire victims.

What they're saying:

"Los Angeles has not only become home to us, but it has welcomed and supported our family since 2019," said the Smiths. "Our goal here is to give back and partner with the city that means so much to us in the years of rebuilding that are to come."

Earlier this year, the Dodgers were part of a group that pledged $100 million to LA wildfire relief. Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani has also announced a $500,000 donation for victims.

SUGGESTED: Shohei Ohtani pledges to donate $500,000 for LA fire relief

"This prized baseball represents one of the most special moments in the long history of the Dodgers," said the Dodgers. "We applaud and support Will and Cara for taking the initiative to help so many others through this cherished piece of sports history."

You can find the auction on the Memorabilia Network website here.