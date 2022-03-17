Dodgers to play first home doubleheader since 1999 on May 17

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play split doubleheaders against the Arizona Diamondbacks May 17 and Sept. 20 at Dodger Stadium under Major League Baseball's revised schedule for the 2022 season.

The regular season has been extended by three days to accommodate games originally scheduled for March 31-April 7, but not played because of the major league owners' lockout of the players. The regular season will now conclude Oct. 5, MLB announced Wednesday.

The Dodgers will conclude the regular season with six games against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, three originally scheduled for Sept. 30- Oct. 2 and the other three originally scheduled as part of the four-game season- opening series.

The May 17 doubleheader will be the first at Dodger Stadium since July 22, 1999.

The Dodgers are scheduled to open their season April 8 at Colorado and play their home opener April 14 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Single-game tickets will be available for public purchase on Friday. Tickets for opening day will be available for public purchase on March 24.

