Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw commits to 2026 World Baseball Classic

A beloved retired star of the Los Angeles Dodgers isn’t done just yet.

On Thursday, USA Baseball announced that Clayton Kershaw will take the mound at the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

What we know:

Just months after winning his third World Series title to cement his legacy in what was his final MLB season, the 37-year-old has joined USA Baseball.

Kershaw, widely considered the greatest left-handed pitcher of his generation, pitched for 18 seasons in the major leagues. The upcoming tournament will mark his first appearance in the World Baseball Classic.

Over his career, Kershaw earned three Cy Young Awards, an MVP Award and five ERA titles.

During his final season, he joined the 3,000-strikeout club, alongside greats such as Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, John Smoltz and Roger Clemens.

What's next:

Team USA opens World Baseball Classic play on March 6 with Pool B action against Brazil at Daikin Park in Houston.