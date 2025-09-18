Clayton Kershaw, Cy Young Award winner, announces retirement

article

The Brief The Dodgers announced that pitcher Clayton Kershaw will retire at the end of the 2025 season. This year, he became one of only 20 pitchers in league history to record 3,000 strikeouts. Kershaw made his MLB debut in May 2008 and has spent 18 years with the LA Dodgers.



Cy Young Award-winning Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw will retire at the end of this season, the team announced Thursday.

What we know:

The 11-time All-Star will retire at the end of the 2025 season. His final regular season start at Dodger Stadium will be on Friday against the San Francisco Giants.

He pitched 20 games this season with a 10-2 record. Kershaw has been with the Dodgers for his entire Major League Baseball career. The Dallas native was drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in 2006 and made his MLB debut on May 25, 2008.

What they're saying:

"On behalf of the Dodgers, I congratulate Clayton on a fabulous career and thank him for the many moments he gave to Dodger fans and baseball fans everywhere, as well as for all of his profound charitable endeavors," said Mark Walter, Owner and Chairman, Los Angeles Dodgers. "His is a truly legendary career, one that we know will lead to his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame."

Making MLB history

During his career, Kershaw has amassed a record of 222-96 with a 2.54 earned-run average, according to Baseball Reference.

In July, the longtime Dodgers ace became the 20th pitcher in MLB history to join the 3,000-strikeout club. Kershaw, 37, reached the historic milestone after striking out Vinny Capra of the Chicago White Sox in the sixth inning.

Even before the 3,000-plus strikeouts, Kershaw had been considered by many as one of the best pitchers of his era. The lefty from Texas won three Cy Young awards (2011, 2013, 2014), was named MVP in 2014, was named an all-star 10 times, won the Gold Glove in 2011 and was a member of two World Series championship teams (2020 and 2024).

Kershaw joins 42-year-old Justin Verlander and 40-year-old Max Scherzer as the only active pitchers to accomplish such a feat.