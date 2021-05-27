Dodgers begin homestand with expanded fully vaccinated-only sections

The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a seven-game homestand Thursday with expanded fully vaccinated-only sections in the Home Run Seats, Right Field Pavilion, Field, Loge and Reserve levels.

Tickets in the fully vaccinated-only sections will be offered at discounts up to 50% off similarly positioned tickets.

The sections are restricted to people 12 and older for whom at least two weeks have passed since they received their final vaccine dose and children between 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before entering, if based on a PCR test, or within 24 hours before entering, if based on an antigen test.

Children under the age of 2 do not need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Face coverings must be worn in fully vaccinated-only sections, except while actively eating and or drinking in the ticketed section.

RELATED: Dodger Stadium plans to return to full capacity on June 15

The ampm convenience store on the Field Level and the EATS grab and go in the Centerfield Plaza will open to fans starting this homestand. Many concession stands will also have expanded menu offerings, including Dunkin' coffee being served at a larger number of locations throughout the stadium.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 50/50 Raffle will return to Dodger Stadium starting this homestand. Half of the proceeds of the raffle goes to the winning fan and the other half to support the foundation's programs and grantmaking to nonprofit organizations improving homelessness, education, health care and social justice in the Los Angeles area.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tickets are available from when gates open until the end of the sixth inning.

Advertisement

The Dodgers will mark Memorial Day Monday with a flyover and honoring military during ceremonies before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers will join Major League Baseball in celebrating the inaugural Lou Gehrig Day Wednesday which seeks to raise awareness for

amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control muscles throughout the body.