Dodger Stadium gondola project draws both support, opposition

The Brief The hotly debated gondola, known as the Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit Project, has drawn opposition from some people living near the proposed project. The project is billed as the "solution" to reduce traffic congestion and emissions with the reduction of 3,000 cars of the road on game days.



The Dodger Stadium gondola project got a lot of support on Saturday at a meeting at Union Station.

Dozens gathered to speak out in support of the project, including environmentalists, community leaders and Chinatown residents.

The gondola would link Dodger Stadium and Union Station.

The project is expected to cost $500 million and be completed before the 2028 Olympics.

"I think we really saw during the World Series the impacts of traffic and the lack of transit access. Access to Dodger Stadium really means less air pollution, less traffic for the community. It could be a game changer for public transportation in LA," said Rebecca Morales with the Dodger Stadium gondola project.

A recent poll found 72% of LA County residents support the project.

Earlier this year, the LA Times editorial board wrote an editorial supporting the Gondola project.