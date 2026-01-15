DNA ID's California teen found in Illinois 60 years after he vanished from Ventura County

article

The Brief Ronald Joe Cole, a 19-year-old who vanished from Fillmore, California, in 1965, has been identified through DNA as the "Geneseo John Doe" found in Illinois in 1966. A forensic examination of the remains, originally found by a postman near a creek, revealed Cole died from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators previously identified Cole’s half-brother, David LaFever, as the main suspect in the disappearance, though he was never charged before his own death.



Nearly 60 years after he vanished from Fillmore, California, Ronald Joe Cole has finally been identified through advanced DNA technology.

His remains, found in a rural Illinois creek in 1966, were a mystery for decades until investigative genetic genealogy linked him to his Ventura County roots and confirmed his death as a homicide.

What we know:

Cole was 19 years old when he disappeared from Fillmore on May 1, 1965. In October 1966, a postman discovered a human skull near Cat Creek southeast of Geneseo, Illinois.

The FBI determined at the time that a bullet hole at the base of the skull was the cause of death, estimating the victim had been deceased for one to five years.

For nearly six decades, the victim remained known only as "Geneseo John Doe" until the Henry County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the DNA Doe Project in 2024.

Using genetic genealogy and databases like GEDmatch, experts located 2nd and 3rd cousins, eventually leading them to the Cole family.

The backstory:

At the time of his disappearance, Cole was living with his half-brother, David LaFever.

Cole had reportedly traveled from San Diego to Fillmore to look for work. In 1983, LaFever was arrested on unrelated child abuse charges, and it was during this time that investigators learned he had allegedly confessed to family members years earlier that he had killed Cole.

LaFever was also a prime suspect in the 1977 disappearance of his brother-in-law, Jon Skaggs, whose body was found in a shallow grave in 1984.

What they're saying:

Regarding the identification, team leader Gwen Knapp of the DNA Doe Project stated: "We are very grateful for the relatives who chose to upload their DNA results to GEDmatch. Unusually, our team had good matches on both the father's side and the mother's side to work with."

Arlon Gradert, whose family still owns the farm where the remains were found, shared his relief at the closure.

"We had kind of put it in the back of our minds. This happened a long time ago, when the body was found, it was a shock... I guess everybody is looking for closure, so anytime you get closure, it's a good thing."

The Henry County Sheriff's Office issued a statement via Facebook saying the department remains "committed to seeking the truth and providing answers for victims and their families, no matter how much time has passed.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Ronald J. Cole during this difficult time, as they receive confirmation after so many years of uncertainty," the department added.

What we don't know:

While David LaFever was named by investigators as the prime suspect in both Cole's murder and the death of his brother-in-law, he was never formally charged with either crime.

It remains unclear if LaFever is still living or where he is now, as the DNA Doe Project and local authorities did not specify his current status.

Additionally, the exact timeline of how Cole’s remains were transported from California to Illinois remains under investigation.

What's next:

The identification of Cole allows his remaining family to finally bring him home for a proper burial.

While the prime suspect was never prosecuted, the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Local authorities are continuing to review old records to piece together the final movements of both Cole and his half-brother in the mid-1960s.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.