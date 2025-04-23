Californians among top 'distracted drivers,' study reveals

A new study reveals an increasing number of drivers across generations admit to distracted driving.

What we know:

Life360's analysis of over 60 billion data points and a survey of 1,000 U.S. drivers found that digital distractions are prevalent among all generations, not just Gen Z.

Common distractions include texting, eating, and filming videos while driving.

The study also highlights regional hotspots for risky driving behaviors, such as California, Florida, Arizona, and North Carolina.

By the numbers:

86% of drivers admit to being distracted by technology.

27% of drivers engage in activities like changing outfits or applying makeup while driving.

42% of Gen Z drivers watch online videos while driving, and 37% scroll social media.

California leads in rapid acceleration, while Florida has the highest crash rates.

Distracted Driving Behaviors:

According to the study, 27% of drivers admit to changing outfits, shaving, putting on makeup, or even painting their nails on the road—and this increases to over 50% for Gen Z drivers.

A whopping 72% of those who eat and drink while driving admit they’ve tried some seriously risky meals, like eating BBQ ribs or a bowl of hot soup.

Additionally, 74% said the most embarrassing distraction of all is filming videos or creating social media content while driving.

Emotional distractions also played a factor behind the wheel. The study found 1 in 5 drivers say stress from work or school—or an argument with a partner or friend —can mess with their focus behind the wheel.

Gen Z :

Data showed crash rates are highest among 17 to 20-year-olds.

Additionally, nearly half (42%) of Gen Z drivers admit to watching online videos while driving, and over a third (37%) confess to scrolling social media while behind the wheel.

Dangerous Driving Hotspots:

According to the study, California is home to cities like Riverside, San Diego, Anaheim, and Los Angeles—all ranking among the top five worst offenders for rapid acceleration, hard braking, and speeding.

However, Florida recorded the highest percentage of crashes of any state in the country, while Arizona topped the nation in speeding.

The study also revealed the top four metro hotspots where dangerous driving is prevalent. Riverside took the top spot, ranking #1 in almost every category including speeding, hard braking, and rapid acceleration. San Diego ranked second, followed by Phoenix, Arizona in third place. Anaheim and Los Angeles tied for fourth.

To see the full study, tap or click here.