California secures permanent $6.75M funding for free library state parks pass

The Brief The California State Library Parks Pass program has secured a landmark ongoing annual appropriation of $6.75 million in the 2026–27 state budget, removing the need for yearly legislative renewal. The pass allows library cardholders to check out free vehicle day-use entry to over 200 state parks, directly addressing cost barriers for low-income and diverse communities. Californians have until July 6 to download a separate, free special edition Historian Passport via ReserveCalifornia.com, which provides free entry to over 30 historic parks through the end of the year.



The California State Library Parks Pass program has secured permanent footing in California’s 2026–27 state budget with an ongoing annual appropriation of $6.75 million, ensuring automatic future funding and expanded equitable access to public lands.

What we know:

The approved state budget establishes an ongoing appropriation for the California State Library Parks Pass program, meaning the $6.75 million funding stays intact automatically each year unless a future Governor or the Legislature takes explicit action to change it.

Since launching as a pilot in 2021 with 5,000 passes, high demand has expanded the program to 33,000 passes distributed across more than 1,100 public libraries statewide.

The pass allows library cardholders to check out a free vehicle day-use pass—saving families from standard $10 to $20 day-use fees—to access more than 200 participating state parks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California launches free state historic parks pass for Juneteenth and 250th anniversary

Select libraries also provide backpacking gear like binoculars, compasses, and wildlife guides.

According to a California State Parks Foundation survey, the program heavily serves underserved communities: nearly 70% of participants reported household incomes below $60,000, over 63% identified as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color, and 63% cited cost as their primary barrier to visiting state parks.

Additionally, as part of a separate limited-time celebration of Juneteenth and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, California is temporarily offering a free digital version of its Historian Passport (normally $50 annually).

Supported by donations from the California State Parks Foundation and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation, this pass grants free admission for up to four people to more than 30 state historic parks through December 31, 2026.

Featured sites include Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park and Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park.

What they're saying:

"This is a landmark moment for expanding access to California’s state parks," said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. "By establishing ongoing funding for the California State Library Parks Pass program, California is making a lasting commitment to ensuring that cost is not a barrier to experiencing our state parks."

"The stories found in libraries represent almost infinite adventures, wonder and possibilities, and the same is true for California’s state parks," said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. "Thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, our legislative leaders and tireless advocates like California State Parks Foundation, we are forever joining those stories through the California State Library Park Pass and unlocking countless adventures, wonder and possibilities still to come."

"California doesn’t hide from hard truths and uncomfortable history – in fact, we embrace it and learn from it. While Trump ignores and tries to rewrite the past, California is marking these celebrations of freedom by inviting everyone to learn our country’s history – our real history – for free in our state parks," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, M.D., Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus, framed the historic pass around equity. "Juneteenth is a celebration of Black freedom, resilience, and the enduring pursuit of equality. For generations, Black Americans were excluded from public spaces and denied access to the opportunities and experiences that others enjoyed. By widening access to California’s historic state parks to more families, we help ensure that public lands are places where everyone can learn and benefit from."

What's next:

Californians have until Monday, July 6, to log into ReserveCalifornia.com and download the special free edition of the Historian Passport.

Once secured, these passes remain valid for unlimited programmatic access through December 31, 2026.

What you can do:

If you are a California resident looking to explore the state's outdoor and historical spaces for free, you can take advantage of several active programs:

Download the Historian Passport: Create an account on Create an account on ReserveCalifornia.com by July 6 to claim the free special edition historic parks pass.

Use the Library Pass: Visit your local public library to check out a California State Library Parks Pass for free vehicle day-use entry at over 200 parks.

Adventure Pass: Parents of fourth-graders in public school can download this specialized pass for free access to 54 state parks.

Golden Bear & Veterans Passes: Low-income families, qualifying seniors, and honorably discharged military veterans can apply for permanent free-access passes through the state website.