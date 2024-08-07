Disneyland ride malfunctions, car crashes through double doors

article

Riders on a popular Disneyland ride were given a bit of a shock recently when the ride malfunctioned, causing a car on one of the park's rides to slam into a set of double doors.

It happened at the Anaheim theme park on Aug. 3. Amanda Poole was filming her ride on the Alice in Wonderland attraction, as the caterpillar she was riding in was approaching a part of the track that takes the riders inside.

The car stops briefly, as the doors in front of her close. Just before the ride continues, Poole can be heard saying, "broken." That's when the cart lunges forward, bursting through the doors with a loud crack, and a loud scream from Poole.

"Just got smacked by the door at Alice in Wonderland," she said to the camera. "Oh my god!"

Poole said that the caterpillar she was riding in had had issues earlier in the ride before the crash.

"It was kinda like jumpy throughout the ride and then when we got down to go through the last door, the doors opened and then they go, ‘BAM’ right on our caterpillar," Poole said.

A cast member was heard on the video telling guests to stay in their car while the ride was fixed. It wasn't immediately clear how long the guests had to wait.