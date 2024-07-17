Disneyland announces $69 resident ticket offer for 69th anniversary
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland celebrates its 69th anniversary on Wednesday, July 17.
The theme park is celebrating this special milestone by offering a special ticket deal for Anaheim residents.
For a limited time, Anaheim residents can enjoy a day at Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $69 with a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.
The offer is available for purchase starting Wednesday for visits between Aug. 5 and Sept. 26, 2024. To learn more, tap or click here.
Walt Disney officially opened Disneyland Park on this day in 1955, transforming a field of orange groves in Anaheim into a destination for family entertainment.
The celebration continues on Wednesday as guests visiting today will be treated to a special birthday celebration parade featuring many of the beloved Disney characters.
Happy birthday, Disneyland!