Disneyland announces $69 resident ticket offer for 69th anniversary

Disneyland celebrates its 69th anniversary on Wednesday, July 17.

The theme park is celebrating this special milestone by offering a special ticket deal for Anaheim residents.

For a limited time, Anaheim residents can enjoy a day at Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $69 with a 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.

The offer is available for purchase starting Wednesday for visits between Aug. 5 and Sept. 26, 2024. To learn more, tap or click here.

Walt Disney officially opened Disneyland Park on this day in 1955, transforming a field of orange groves in Anaheim into a destination for family entertainment.

The celebration continues on Wednesday as guests visiting today will be treated to a special birthday celebration parade featuring many of the beloved Disney characters.

Happy birthday, Disneyland!