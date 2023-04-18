Disney's 'Halfway to Halloween' celebration underway

article

It's almost that ghoulish time of year!

Before you know it, spooky season will be upon us. To celebrate, Disney this week kicks off its "Halfway to Halloween" celebration.

At Disney parks around the world there will be limited-time specialty food and beverages to get you in the spooky spirit.

At Disneyland, you can fill your candy basket with special sweets like the Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat and so much more, according to the Disney Parks blog. Here's just some of the special sweet treats per the blog:

Disneyland

Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen and Pooh Corner (Available April 20 through 23)

Minnie Witch Apple: Granny Smith Apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and dipped in white chocolate and orange M&M’S chocolate candies placed all over and rolled in purple sugar

Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat: Oogie Boogie-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in green, white chocolate with a dark chocolate face

Jack Skellington Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate with dark chocolate face

California Adventure

Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (Available April 20 through 23)

Minnie Witch Apple: Granny Smith Apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and dipped in white chocolate and orange M&M’S chocolate candies placed all over and rolled in purple sugar

Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat: Oogie Boogie-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in green, white chocolate with a dark chocolate face

Jack Skellington Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate with dark chocolate face

Halloween decorations on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, September 3, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Downtown Disney

California Churro (Available April 20 through 23)

Halloween Churro: A churro rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with peanut butter candy pieces

Kayla’s Cake (Available April 20 through 23)

Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Macaron: Orange Jack-O-Lantern macaron with fruit-flavored crisped rice cereal buttercream filling (New)

Marceline’s Confectionery (Available April 20 through 23)

Minnie Witch Apple: Granny Smith Apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and dipped in white chocolate and orange M&M’S chocolate candies placed all over and rolled in purple sugar

Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat: Oogie Boogie-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in green, white chocolate with a dark chocolate face

Jack Skellington Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in white chocolate with dark chocolate face

Disney's full-on Halloween celebration returns this fall.

