'Disaster tours' banned for areas hit by Palisades Fire

The City Council Wednesday approved a resolution effectively barring the operation of so-called "disaster tours," or bus tours operating in fire-impacted areas of Pacific Palisades.

In a unanimous vote, council members authorized the Department of Transportation to restrict tour bus operations across roughly 16 square miles. The boundaries are:

Santa Monica Mountains ridgeline to the north

Los Angeles city limit near Coastline Drive and Pacific Coast Highway to the west

Pacific Coast Highway south and east of the city limit

Chautaugua Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard between Chautaugua Boulevard and Mandeville Canyon Road

Mandeville Canyon Road north of Sunset Boulevard

The resolution states the restrictions are needed to "preserve public safety in an area within a declared emergency while construction activities to repair roadways, stabilize hillside slopes, repair utilities, reconstruct homes, and rebuild businesses which often, narrow, winding roads."

DOT staff are expected to post signs at entry points to the fire- affected area prohibiting vehicles weighing more than 6,000 pounds. Most tour buses exceed that weight, according to city officials

The Los Angeles Police Department will enforce the restrictions, which are set to be in place for the duration of the January wildfire emergency declaration.

DOT noted that Pacific Coast Highway is under the jurisdiction of Caltrans. Staff members are expected to request the state to consider tour bus restrictions on the highway, north of the city of Santa Monica.

In June, City Councilwoman Traci Park introduced a motion calling for such restrictions. Park represents the 11th Council District, encompassing L.A.'s coastal neighborhoods such as the Pacific Palisades, Venice, among others.

Pacific Palisades reopened to the public June 14. Soon after, Park said her office received reports of commercial tour operators conducting "disaster tours."

The Palisades Fire displaced tens of thousands of residents from their homes, destroyed 6,837 structures and killed 12 people.