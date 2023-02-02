Dior pop-up store on Melrose burglarized

Some burglars are on the run Thursday morning after smashing their way into a Dior store on Melrose Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, it got a burglary call around 3:30 a.m.

Video shot overnight at the scene shows a sledgehammer and a large rock inside the store.

Police say multiple suspects were able to get into the building, but they were scared off by a security guard.

But the burglars still managed to grab an unknown amount of merchandise before leaving the scene.

The store is a high-end pop-up store that opened in January.