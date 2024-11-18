Diddy says feds raided his jail cell, TMZ reports

The Brief Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team claims feds snatched away handwritten notes meant for the music mogul's lawyers. The notes were reportedly meant for the lawyers ahead of Combs' May 2025 trial date. Combs is in jail in New York City amid sex trafficking allegations.



Sean "Diddy" Combs' camp claims the feds raided his jail cell and took away "a bunch of privileged materials," according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reports Combs' lawyer claims investigators grabbed the disgraced music mogul's notes meant for his legal team for an upcoming trial. The raid reportedly happened while Combs remains in police custody in New York City.

The notes allegedly handwritten by Combs were apparently related to defense witnesses and strategies for the music mogul's May 2025 trial, TMZ reports. Combs' legal team also claims the notes were turned over to trial persecutors in the upcoming case, TMZ added in the report.

The news of the reported raid comes as Combs is at the center of a federal sex trafficking case and as more than 100 accusers have since come forward, outing the music mogul as the suspect in the abuse allegations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Combs' legal troubles entered national headlines in March 2024 after Homeland Security raided the music mogul's home in Holmby Hills. During the Spring of 2024, the feds also raided Combs' home in Miami.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security