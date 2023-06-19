LASD deputies shoot armed suspect wearing body armor in Diamond Bar

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A shooting involving Los Angeles County deputies has prompted a heavy police presence in a Diamond Bar neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened in the area near Diamond Bar Boulevard between Willow Heights and Crooked Creek Drives.

LASD officials said a suspect wearing body armor shot a round with an assault rifle. Shortly after deputies arrived at the scene, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

All deputies were accounted for, authorities said.

The scene remains active and people are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.