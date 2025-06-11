DHS names 'heinous criminals' arrested in LA ICE raids: What about non-violent undocumented immigrants?

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the identities and criminal histories of individuals the agency has deemed "heinous criminals" who are also undocumented immigrants.

While the move aims to highlight the agency's focus on public safety and the removal of dangerous individuals, it also shines a light on the different, less-publicized reality of immigration enforcement - the detention of non-violent undocumented immigrants including day laborers, farmworkers, parents, and asylum seekers whose names are not being released by the same agency.

Local perspective:

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics.

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot.

One particularly jarring incident involved the detention of 48-year-old Arturo Vasquez, an undocumented father, at a Culver City car wash while with his family, leaving his 7-year-old son, Jorge, distraught and his 15-year-old son, Brian, fearing for his family's safety.

These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

Big picture view:

This selective release of information can create a skewed perception of immigration enforcement, focusing solely on the most egregious cases while obscuring the impact on families and communities.

While prioritizing public safety is paramount, the lack of transparency surrounding non-violent detentions fuels fear and uncertainty among immigrant populations.

Also, it raises questions about the criteria for publicizing detentions and whether a more comprehensive and nuanced approach to information dissemination would better serve the public interest and foster trust.

As the debate around immigration enforcement continues, it is crucial to consider the full spectrum of those impacted, from the truly dangerous individuals who pose a threat to society to everyday people simply trying to live and work.

IDs Released By DHS:

Gerardo Antonio-Palacios

Antonio-Palacios, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, has criminal convictions for homicide and burglary. He was previously deported.

Mab Khleb

Khleb, 53, from Cambodia, has a criminal history that includes a conviction for transport of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, lewd action with a child, and battery.

Sang Louangprasert

Louangprasert, 66, from Laos, has a criminal history including a conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Fresno, and inflicting corporal injury, spouse or cohabitant in Santa Barbara.

Antonio Benitez-Ugarte

Benitez-Ugarte, from Mexico, is convicted of drug trafficking.

Alberto Morales-Mejia

Morales-Mejia, from Mexico, has criminal convictions for manufacturing amphetamine. He also has previous arrests for document fraud and possession of a weapon.

Raul Teran-Guillen

Teran-Guillen, from Mexico, has prior arrests for human smuggling and money laundering.

Carlos Alberto Escobar-Flores

Escobar-Flores, 43, from Honduras, has a criminal history that includes a conviction for Grand Theft: Money/ Labor/ Property.

Jose Jimenez-Alvarado

Jimenez-Alvarado, 48, from Honduras, has a criminal history that includes a felony conviction for two counts of theft.

Jesus Romero-Retana

Romero-Retana, 52, from Mexico, has a criminal history including convictions for threatening crime with intent to terrorize and battery.

Emiliano Garduno-Galvez

Garduno-Galvez, from Mexico, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Molotov cocktail attack during the LA protests on June 9.

Eswin Uriel Castro

Uriel Castro, a previously deported undocumented immigrant, has criminal convictions for child molestation and being armed with a dangerous weapon. He has also been arrested for robbery and domestic violence.

Anastacio Enrique Solis-Salinas

Solis-Salinas, a convicted criminal from Nicaragua, has a criminal history that includes convictions for domestic violence and hit-and-run. Additionally, he’s been arrested for willful cruelty to a child.

Rafael Gamez-Sanchez

Gamez-Sanchez was arrested with a criminal conviction for vehicular manslaughter.

Miguel Angel Palafox-Montes

Palafox-Montes, has criminal convictions for grand theft, narcotics violations, and identity theft. He has also been arrested for battery and burglary. Palafox-Montes has previously been voluntarily returned to Mexico twice.

Dzhakhar Aslambekov

Aslambekov, from Russia, was recently detained for fraud related to Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards used to access government assistance programs.

Cuong Chanh Phan

Phan, 49, from Vietnam, has a criminal history that includes a conviction for second-degree murder.

Rolando Veneracion-Enriquez

Veneracion-Enriquez, 55, from the Philippines, has a criminal history that includes burglary in Ontario (sentence of four years in prison), and sexual penetration with a foreign object with force and assault with intent to commit rape in Pomona (sentence of 37 years in prison.)

Lionel Sanchez-Laguna

Sanchez-Laguna, 55, from Mexico, has a criminal history that includes discharging a firearm at an inhabited dwelling and vehicle in Orange (sentence of 365 days in jail), battery on spouse or cohabitant in Orange (sentence of four years of probation), willful cruelty to child in Orange (sentence of four years of probation, driving under the influence in Orange (sentence of ten days in jail), assault with semi-automatic firearm in Orange (sentence of three years in prison) and personal use of a firearm in Orange (sentence of three years in prison).

Armando Ordaz

Ordaz, 44, from Mexico, has a criminal history that includes sexual battery in Los Angeles (with a sentence of 135 days of jail and five years of probation), receiving known or stolen property in Norwalk (sentence of 90 days in jail and three years of probation), and petty theft in Los Angeles (sentence of 365 days in jail and four years of probation).

Francisco Sanchez-Arguello

Sanchez-Arguello, 38, from Mexico, has a criminal history that includes arrests for grand theft larceny and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Jose Gregorio Medranda Ortiz

Gregorio Medranda Ortiz, 42, from Ecuador, has a criminal history that includes conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more cocaine while on board a vessel in Tampa (sentence of 135 months in prison).

Victor Mendoza-Aguilar

Mendoza-Aguilar, 32, from Mexico, has a criminal history that includes a conviction for possessing unlawful paraphernalia in Pasadena (sentence of 112 days jail), possessing controlled substances in Pasadena (sentence of 16 months in jail), assault with a deadly weapon: not firearm in Pasadena (sentence of four years in prison); obstructing a public officer in Pasadena (sentence of 364 days in jail).

Delfino Aguilar-Martinez

Aguilar-Martinez, 51, from Mexico, has a criminal history that includes assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury in Los Angeles (sentence of 365 days in jail).

Jose Cristobal Hernandez-Buitron

Hernandez-Buitron, 43, from Peru, has a criminal history that includes a conviction for robbery that resulted in a 10-year sentence.

Jordan Mauricio Meza-Esquibel

Meza-Esquibel, 32, from Honduras, has a criminal history that includes arrests for distribution of heroin and cocaine and domestic violence.

Jesus Alan Hernandez-Morales

Hernandez-Morales, 26, from Mexico, has a criminal history that includes conspiracy to transport an undocumented immigrant in Las Cruces, NM with a sentence of 239 days in jail.