Devore Fire sparks along Cajon Pass threatening structures

Emergency crews are battling a 20 acre fire that sparked along the Cajon Pass in Devore on Tuesday afternoon.

San Bernardino Nation Forest officials say the Devore Fire is currently 0% contained and threatening structures in the areas of Devore Heights, Hall Ranch, and Matthew Ranch.

The 4, 5 and 6 lanes of Interstate 15 are blocked north of Kenwood Ave. while crews battle the fire.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Officials urge to avoid the area or find alternate routes and to expect heavy traffic delays.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.