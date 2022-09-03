Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 2:32 PM PDT until SAT 3:15 PM PDT, Orange County, Riverside County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 2:43 PM PDT until SAT 5:45 PM PDT, Orange County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 2:48 PM PDT until SAT 3:30 PM PDT, Orange County, Riverside County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM PDT, Coachella Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Apple and Lucerne Valleys
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM PDT, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Mountains

Detectives searching for newborn child who was allegedly abducted by parent in Lancaster

Published 
Lancaster
FOX 11
article

Alexus Simpson

LANCASTER, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster station are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing newborn child.  

Officials say Jack Evans, who is only 3-days-old, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Avenue J in the city of Lancaster.

According to the sheriff’s department, the newborn was allegedly abducted by his mother, Alexus Simpson. She is described as 25-years-old, 5’0", weighing 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

There was an immediate removal order from DCFS when the mother left the hospital with the child, the department said in a statement.  

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at (661) 948-8466. You can remain anonymous by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.