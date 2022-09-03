Detectives searching for newborn child who was allegedly abducted by parent in Lancaster

article

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster station are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing newborn child.

Officials say Jack Evans, who is only 3-days-old, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Avenue J in the city of Lancaster.

According to the sheriff’s department, the newborn was allegedly abducted by his mother, Alexus Simpson. She is described as 25-years-old, 5’0", weighing 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

There was an immediate removal order from DCFS when the mother left the hospital with the child, the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at (661) 948-8466. You can remain anonymous by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.