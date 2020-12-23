Despite pleas from health officials LAX reports uptick in holiday travel; ramps up safety measures

Despite pleas from local and public health officials, tens of thousands of travelers are passing through LAX every day this holiday season, according to airport officials.

Last year, nearly 5.9 million passengers used LAX during the winter holiday period and so far this December passenger traffic has been about 27% to the same days last year.

But still, some 40,000 people have been passing through security checkpoints every day for the last few days, part of an uptick the airport has experienced in the lead-up to Christmas.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer urged people to stay home and avoid gatherings and asked those who do leave the area to do their part when they get home.

"We simply ask that when you return, don’t make the situation here even worse than it already is - when you come back, you must stay home and quarantine for at least 10 days," she said.

RELATED: COVID-19 death toll continues to rise, LA county sets new daily record

Advertisement

The airport continues to add new safety features for those who do choose to travel.

For instance, COVID-19 tests are now available at the airport seven days a week at:

Tom Bradley International Terminal, Upper/Departures level at Aisle C Counters

Terminal 2 Lower/Arrivals Level near the Baggage Claim Area

Terminal 6 Lower/Arrivals Level near the information booth.

From LAX, Clarity Mobile Ventures will offer FDA-approved COVID-19 tests using a standard Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) nasal swab test. Results will be provided directly to participants within 24 to 48 hours through the patient portal accessible with any web-enabled device. The COVID-19 tests will cost $125 each and are available to anyone.

RELATED: Report: United Airlines confirms COVID-19 was passenger's cause of death on flight bound for LAX

Testing services will be offered seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Guests can make an appointment by clicking here or on a walk-up basis.

Clarity Lab Solutions is certified by the State of Hawaii to provide COVID-19 test results in accordance with the state's travel restrictions

Appointments are recommended and can be booked online. Tests will be available on a walk-up basis, depending on demand.

For questions about COVID testing at LAX please contact Clarity Labs at:

Phone: 888-268-4440

E-Mail: info@claritymv.com

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.