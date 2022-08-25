Expand / Collapse search

Desert flooding damages 10 Freeway between Los Angeles and Phoenix

By and Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 3:20PM
Riverside County
The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this month.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Thousands of travelers and truck drivers bound for Arizona are being rerouted after raging floodwaters washed out a section of the eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the Arizona-California border.

Caltrans shared photos of the washout on social media that showed a huge piece of the road collapsed. The roadway was damaged after a monsoonal surge struck the area and brought thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty winds, and dust.

Image 1 of 3

A portion of the 10 Freeway was washed out after flash floods hit Riverside County.A portion of the 10 Freeway was washed out after flash floods hit Riverside County. (Caltrans District 8)

Drivers should expect major delays on the 10 Freeway east of Highway 177 near Desert Center. The closure won't impact those going to Palm Springs as the closures start east of Indio. By 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Caltrans announced one eastbound lane reopened. 

Initially, Caltrans said both directions of the 10 Freeway were closed due to flooding and an overturned big rig.  The westbound lanes eventually reopened late Wednesday night, although traffic remained at a crawl.

Caltrans maintenance crews worked through the night to clear mud and water from Highway 177 and some drivers were left stranded.

Drivers may continue to face major delays and Caltrans suggests using an alternate route, including taking Highway 62 to get back onto the 10 Freeway in Whitewater.

It’s unknown when all eastbound lanes will reopen. 

 