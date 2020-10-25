Expand / Collapse search
Deputy attacked in Westmont during traffic stop

Published 
Los Angeles County
City News Service

LOS ANGELES -  A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was assaulted early Sunday in the unincorporated Westmont area of South Los Angeles. The suspect was taken into custody, a department official said.   

The female deputy, who works out of the South Los Angeles Station, was
trying to stop a vehicle at Vermont Avenue and West 97th Street shortly after 2 a.m. when the suspect attacked her and drove off, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Deputies pursued the suspect for about three miles, until the person was taken into custody at Florence and Western avenues. No additional information about the suspect was released.

The exact nature of the assault was unclear, but the injured deputy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Schrader.