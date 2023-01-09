Deputies fatally shoot man at earlier murder scene in Santa Clarita

An investigation is underway in Santa Clarita after a man was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in the same area where a woman was found stabbed to death Sunday.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Spunky Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road.

According to officials, authorities had been in the area since 1:15 a.m. investigating the homicide of a woman found fatally stabbed.

Later that morning, a man was observed walking on a private dirt access road near the crime scene.

When sheriff's deputies made contact with the suspect, authorities said he took out a knife and attempts were made to safely take the suspect into custody. The shooting occurred when the suspect charged at deputies, officials said. He died at the scene.

At this time authorities are investigating if there is a connection between the suspect involved in the deputy-involved shooting and the woman found stabbed to death.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or if you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477)