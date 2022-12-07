Expand / Collapse search

Body found on elementary school campus in Santa Clarita: Sheriff

By Alexa Mae Asperin
The man was found lying on the campus grounds of Charles Helmers Elementary School just before 7 a.m., officials said.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered at an elementary school Wednesday morning, according to authorities. 

The body was found on the campus grounds of Charles Helmers Elementary School just before 7 a.m., officials said. 

Sheriff's deputies are on scene and homicide investigators are on the way, according to authorities.

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.