Body found on elementary school campus in Santa Clarita: Sheriff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered at an elementary school Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
The body was found on the campus grounds of Charles Helmers Elementary School just before 7 a.m., officials said.
Sheriff's deputies are on scene and homicide investigators are on the way, according to authorities.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.