In Depth: Trigger Warnings, Depression Treatment, Diseases

In segment one, Bridgette Stumpf, the Executive Director of Network for Victim Recovery of DC, joins Hal to talk about the need for trigger warnings on movies such as the recent "It Ends With Us" to allow abuse survivors to be aware of potentially upsetting content.

In segment two, Dr. Andrew Leuchter, Director of UCLA TMS talks to Hal about the expansion of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation for the treatment of depression in teens.

He explains how the procedure works and the treatment of other issues such as obsessive compulsive disorder and chronic pain. Visit tmslosangeles.com for more information.

In segment three, Dr. Matt Waxman, emergency physician and professor, chats with Hal about health threats both current and on the horizon.

They discuss vaccines for adults and children, and the outbreak of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, that is currently being monitored in Africa.