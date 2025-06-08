In Depth: Long Beach Green Port

Hal talks to Mario Cordero, the CEO of the port of Long Beach about the progress that has been made in the past 20 years since he made the commitment to making the port a "green port." Cordero says that while there is a ways to go before the port is at zero emissions, that it has come a long way. He credits innovations that have allowed the port to transition to electrical power in its trucks, cranes and rail lines as well as shore power.

Manager of Air Quality Practices, Leela Rao explains to Hal how the port monitors emissions and posts it on their website in real time for public awareness.

Otis Cliatt II joins Hal to talk about the Joule, the electric train that runs on the Pacific Harbor Line, which, in addition to the alternative fuel locomotives, is vastly reducing emissions.

Cordero returns in segment three as we take a tour of the Port on a boat to see the new infrastructure and discuss the impact of recent political policy changes, such as tariffs and how they are affecting traffic at the Port and making it challenging for companies to plan for imports and orders.