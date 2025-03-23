In Depth: How To Travel Smart

In segment one, Laura Segura with Musicares discusses how the charity pivoted after the January wildfires to help struggling members of the musical community.

In segment two, David Robaire with Jazz bar Sam First and Marcy Sudock with Musique Sur La Mer discuss how their organizations are collecting donated instruments to give or lend to musicians who lost theirs in the fires.

In segment three, Keith McNutt, the Executive Western Regional Director of the Entertainment Community Fund, talks about the Fund’s efforts to help other members of the entertainment community with recovery from the fires and other obstacles that necessitate financial assistance.