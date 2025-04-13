In Depth: Community Rebuilding and California Service Corps

In segment one, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin from California District 42 talks to Hal about her district’s battle back from the deadly Palisades fire.

She talks about the resilience of her constituents in the fire-prone areas after they have faced so many disasters. She discusses the rapid pace of debris clearing and expresses optimism about rebuilding. She tells us about several bills that have been introduced to help fire victims and crack down on looters.

Irwin discusses the bill she introduced that was signed into law that changes the "sell by" dates on packaged goods to help alleviate food waste.

In segment two, GO-Serve Director and California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday talks to Hal about the program which provides opportunities for young people to serve their communities while also gaining work experience and getting paid.

The California Service Corps volunteers help with climate action, tutoring and mentoring students to help them succeed, supporting communities impacted by disasters, working to end hunger and connecting vulnerable people to vital resources and services.

In segment three, Fryday returns to talk about the 10,000 volunteers who are being recruited by the Service Corps and the benefits that will accrue for those who are chosen.