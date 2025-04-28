Demolition of Long Beach's Old English Village near Queen Mary begins

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Demolition of the Old English Village near the Queen Mary in Long Beach began Monday.

The English Village, located at Queens Highway and Windsor Way, has been vacant for several years and previously served as a themed shopping space and popular tourist attraction.

Replacing the village will be new parking for the Queen Mary and additional event space.

The demolition was approved last month by Long Beach City Council.

The demolition process is expected to be completed by next month.