Del Rey home invasion victims zip-tied, held at gunpoint, police say
LOS ANGELES - A search is underway for three suspects accused of zip-tying two victims at gunpoint during a home invasion in Del Rey.
What we know:
The incident happened Monday just after 6 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Culver Boulevard, near Sawtelle Boulevard and the Culver City border, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
One victim managed to escape the residence and reported the home invasion to detectives at the nearby Pacific Community Police Station.
According to police, two of the three burglars were armed.
The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim who remained inside the residence was able to free themselves.
The victims did not sustain any injuries during the home invasion.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what exactly was stolen and the property value of those stolen items.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.