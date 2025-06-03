Del Rey home invasion victims zip-tied, held at gunpoint, police say

The Brief Three armed burglars are on the run after allegedly ransacking a Del Rey home and zip-tying two victims. The incident occurred Monday evening on Culver Boulevard, with suspects fleeing before police arrived. The victims were uninjured, but the value of the stolen property is currently unknown.



A search is underway for three suspects accused of zip-tying two victims at gunpoint during a home invasion in Del Rey.

What we know:

The incident happened Monday just after 6 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Culver Boulevard, near Sawtelle Boulevard and the Culver City border, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One victim managed to escape the residence and reported the home invasion to detectives at the nearby Pacific Community Police Station.

According to police, two of the three burglars were armed.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim who remained inside the residence was able to free themselves.

The victims did not sustain any injuries during the home invasion.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what exactly was stolen and the property value of those stolen items.