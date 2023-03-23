Death investigation underway in Brea after body found in burning car
BREA, Calif. - A death investigation is underway in Brea after a body was found in a burning car Thursday, according to police.
Authorities responded to Carbon Canyon Road and Olinda Drive on a report of a vehicle fire.
Carbon Canyon Road in the area was closed due to the investigation. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
Information on the victim's identity or cause of death remain under investigation.
No other information was immediately available.