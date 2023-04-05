Suspect shot, killed by Bell PD officer in Vernon trucking yard

An investigation was underway Wednesday morning after a suspect was shot and killed by officers at a trucking yard in Vernon.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of District Boulevard, an industrial area located off Heliotrope Avenue. Officials said shots were fired after a suspect confronted an officer from the Bell Police Department.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were on their way to the scene and will conduct the investigation.

The immediate area is closed off to traffic.

No further information was immediately released.

