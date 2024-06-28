Man’s body lands on rooftop of Monterey Park home following crash that left 2 others dead

Three people were killed, and a woman along with a 7-year-old girl, were recovering at the hospital, following a horrific crash in a Monterey Park neighborhood overnight. All five crash victims were in the same vehicle.

The crash was reported in a residential area near the intersection of Graves and Garfield avenues just before 1 a.m. Friday.

While authorities are still trying to figure out what happened, traffic investigators believe the SUV was traveling too fast while going uphill and when the vehicle began going downhill, the car allegedly went airborne. It then reportedly slammed into a tree and knocked it down, crashed into two other cars parked on a driveway, which caused the SUV to flip on its side.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered two people were trapped inside the SUV. After they were freed from the vehicle, they were declared dead.

Two others, a woman and a girl, survived.

Investigators initially believed there were four victims. However, the woman who survived told firefighters that there was a fifth person inside the car.

Following a search, the fifth victim was found on the rooftop of a home near the crash site.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately released.