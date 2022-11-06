1 dead, 3 injured after stabbing among family members in Montebello

One person is in custody after four men were stabbed, one fatally, following a dispute between family members in Montebello on Sunday night, officials said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to a home on North 5th Street after 6 p.m. Sunday regarding a heated argument between neighbors. Investigators confirmed to FOX 11's Ed Laskos that all four victims appeared to be from the same extended family. According to officials, the family had gotten into a shouting match when one of the family members pulled out a knife.

When deputies arrived, they found one of the victims in the front yard suffering from stab wounds. Three other men at the scene were also suffering from stab wounds and all four victims were transported to a local hospital where one of the victims died.

SUGGESTED: Murder charges filed in beating death of 77-year-old man outside SF 7-Eleven

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown, and the alleged attacker has been arrested.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No other information was immediately available.