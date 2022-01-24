Deadly Inglewood shooting at short-term rental home raises concerns ahead of Super Bowl

"It was like a war zone."

That’s what one nearby resident said of the shooting that broke out at a short-term rental home in Inglewood over the weekend.

The shooting left four people dead and one fighting for their life at the hospital.

"The shooting went on for almost a minute. Had to be over 100 shots," says another neighbor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Inglewood house party shooting: 4 killed, 1 critical; gunmen at large

Officials identified the following people as the shooting victims:

Jayden Griffin, 21

Marneysha Hamilton, 25

Breahna Stines, 20

Teron Whittiker, Jr., 21

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

As the deadly shooting remains under investigation, neighbors say more and more people in the area are turning to short-term rentals to make money off their homes since SoFi Stadium opened up in Inglewood.

Inglewood has been looking into regulating short-term rentals. Latest data says there are about 400 short-term rentals in the area, a number that is expected to increase as we get closer to the big game.

As SoFi Stadium is set to host both the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVI, families who actually live in Inglewood are concerned for their safety.

Investigators say the shooting was targeted – meaning the suspects knew the vicims – neighbors, however, admit knowing that doesn’t make them feel any safer.

FOX 11 reached out to Inglewood Mayor James Butt, the owner of the home where the shootout took place and AirBnb, but were not able to receive their comments.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.