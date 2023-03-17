1 killed, 2 injured in Gardena crash
GARDENA, Calif. - One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following an overnight crash in Gardena.
Authorities said the crash occurred at the intersection of Vermont and Rosecrans avenues just before 3 a.m. Friday.
The public is being asked to avoid the area and drivers are being asked to use alternative routes. Officials said road closures are expected over the next several hours for the investigation.
No further information was immediately released.