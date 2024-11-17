Deadly E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots sold in multiple states including California

The Brief Grimmway Farms recalled its organic whole and organic baby peeled carrots because the vegetable may have been contaminated with E.Coli. Stores that sell the company’s produce across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico include Walmart, Target, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s. As of Saturday, there were 39 illnesses and one death associated with the outbreak, according to the FDA.



Check your fridge!

Whole and baby carrots sold at some of the nation’s biggest supermarkets have been recalled over a deadly E. coli outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert advising consumers to avoid the recalled bagged organic carrots produced by Grimmway Farms after one person has died and 38 others infected in the E.Coli outbreak.

Health officials are investigating a deadly E. Coli outbreak they suspect is linked to organic carrots that were sold nationwide. / FDA

Grimmway Farms warned that customers who purchased organic whole carrots from Aug. 14 through Oct. 23 should not consume them. Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by dates ranging from Sept. 11 through Nov. 12 should also be thrown away, the company said.

Eighteen states are affected. Officials said the affected individuals included three in California.

The carrots have been recalled and pulled from store shelves. Consumers are advised to throw the carrots away if they have them in the fridge.

The carrots were sold under multiple brand names at major retailers including 365 (Whole Foods), Good & Gather (Target), Marketside (Walmart), Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Kroger, and Albertsons.

You can see a full list of brands affected by tapping or clicking here.

"Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea conditions, such as a hemolytic uremic syndrome, or the development of high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease, and neurologic problems. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting," the FDA warned.

The Source: This story was reported with information from the FDA and CDC.



